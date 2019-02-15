|
Burris, Nancy A. (nee Gillum) age 86, passed away on February 12, 2019, at the Villages of St. Peters, Missouri. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Helen Gillum and sister Gloria Smith. She was a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancy is survived by her son Don R. Burris II Rob and wife Jan; daughter Sheri Bach and husband Steve of Springfield, Missouri; grandchildren Krista Burris of St Louis, Chelsea and Alex Bach of Springfield, Missouri and great-grandson Jarrett Bach. Nancy worked in the medical field as a medical technician until her retirement. She was a classroom volunteer at McGrath Elementary School and served as a board member for the Brentwood Historical Society. A special thanks to the staff at Brookdale St. Peters, Villages of St. Peters and Caris Hospice. Services: Memorial Visitation 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 15, at Bopp Chapel 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO, with a short memorial service starting at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made an Alzheimer's . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 15, 2019