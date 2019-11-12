Zelle, Nancy B.

(nee Best), Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald W. Zelle; loving mother and mother-in-law of Julia (Robert) Hull and Laura (Wade) Shreve; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Katelyn and Sarah Hull, Logan, Brady, Collin and Laney Shreve; dear sister of the late Marilyn (Jimmie) Monsoor and sister-in-law of Bonnie Zelle Wilcox (the late Jack). Nancy is an aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was a longtime teacher and faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church.

Services: Visitation at ORTMANN-STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur on Fri., Nov. 15 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral at Parkway Baptist Church, 12465 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur on Sat., Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkway Baptist Preschool, 12465 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or Operation Christmas Child through Samaritan's Purse, PO BOX 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

