Jansen, Nancy C.

(nee Loos) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert P. Jansen; loving mother of Donna (Steve) Batkiewicz and Robert G. (Lisa) Jansen; cherished Granny of Nicole L. Jansen; dearest sister of Don (Karen) Loos, Mary (Barry) Knoll, Patricia (the late Al) Behnen and the late Richard (survived by Janet) Loos; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Nancy was a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, a member of the Red Hat Society and graduate of Notre Dame High School Class of '54. She will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Services: Visitation at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Monday, July 13, from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Vincent De Paul Society greatly appreciated. Family requests that masks and social distancing practices be observed--please refrain from physical contact.