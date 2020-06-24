Klaesener, Nancy Carol

anointed with the Holy Spirit on June 21, 2020. Nancy was born December 24, 1943 in Kirkwood, Missouri to Lyman and Virginia (nee Schneider) Ruble. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 28 years, William A. Klaesener. Devoted mother of Derk Klaesener, loving sister of Linda Thomas, Lawrence Ruble, and Bonita (Al) Luehrmann. Dear cousin of Jean Hosner. Cherished friend of many.

Nancy had a kind and loving spirit, and was a devoted mother and wife. Nancy worked in the insurance industry for over 30 years. She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., at BLESSED TERESA OF CALCUTTA, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135. Burial to immediately follow at SACRED HEART CEMETERY, Florissant, Missouri. Memorial donations in Nancy' honor may be made to the American Diabetes Association.