Tonsing, Nancy E.

(nee Genger), entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at age 69. Beloved wife and best friend of Terry H. Tonsing for 47 years; beloved mother of Terry (Allison) Tonsing, Jr., Jason Tonsing and the late David Michael Tonsing; loving Nana of Jeffrey, Jack, Lily Anne, Leo and Oliver Tonsing; dear sister of Marijane (Len) Saul and Rick (Kathy) Genger; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. St. Jude was always near and dear to Nancy's heart.

Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129) on Wed., (7/29/2020), from 1:00 pm to time of funeral service at 4:00 p..m. Wed.