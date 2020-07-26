1/
Nancy E. Tonsing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tonsing, Nancy E.

(nee Genger), entered into rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at age 69. Beloved wife and best friend of Terry H. Tonsing for 47 years; beloved mother of Terry (Allison) Tonsing, Jr., Jason Tonsing and the late David Michael Tonsing; loving Nana of Jeffrey, Jack, Lily Anne, Leo and Oliver Tonsing; dear sister of Marijane (Len) Saul and Rick (Kathy) Genger; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. St. Jude was always near and dear to Nancy's heart.

Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129) on Wed., (7/29/2020), from 1:00 pm to time of funeral service at 4:00 p..m. Wed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved