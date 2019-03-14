Jordan, Nancy Gail Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on March 11, 2019. Nancy Gail was born on October 26, 1934 at San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Alamo Heights High School at San Antonio and the University of Texas at Austin, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Radio/Television Broadcasting. Nancy Gail was a trailblazer in the communications field. She was Vice President and Director of Motivational Research and Image Creation for Texas marketing firm Tri Mark Inc., and Account Executive for advertising agencies in San Antonio, Texas, and Spokane, Washington. She was also assistant editor and feature writer for food, fashion, home furnishings and real estate at the San Antonio Light Newspaper. Nancy Gail was preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Giddings Mike Jordan, Orlene Phillips Jordan; and her grandson David Freitag. Nancy Gail is survived by her children, Katherine Nelson Hall (Bruce Shackelford), Anne Nelson Freitag (John), and Strauder Goff Nelson, III (Ann); and her grandchildren Brandon Nelson Hall, Mary Beth Freitag Sheehy (Justin), Sarah Freitag, Rachel Freitag, Michael Freitag, Whitney Nelson, Maddison Minerva Nelson Siegel (Max), Joshua Nelson, and Jordan Nelson. Nancy Gail is also survived by her only sister Jo Ann Jordan Fessler (Harold), and her daughters Carolyn Roberts Schweizer (John), Constance Roberts Taylor (Stephen), and Christine Roberts Stanley (Mason) and will be dearly missed by her entire family including many grand nieces, grand nephews, and cousins. Services: Visitation will be Friday, 9:00 - 10:00 at St. Agnes Home Chapel, 10341 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Funeral Mass will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Agnes Home. www.boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary