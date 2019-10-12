Thompson, Nancy H.

After a long-fought battle with cancer, Nancy died on August 26, 2019 at the age of 67.

Nancy attended William Patterson College (NJ), where she earned a BS in education and an MA in counseling. She made St. Louis, Missouri her home, where she was a leader and mentor in the professional fundraising world. She was active with the International Association of Fundraising Professionals and in 1997, was recognized by her peers of the St. Louis Chapter as the Outstanding Fundraising Professional of the Year.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Derwent and Harriet Thompson. She was also predeceased by her only son Nikita, to whom she dedicated her life. Nancy was proud of her English heritage, where her father was born.

Surviving are sisters Judith Thompson and Linley Thompson Ruoss and her husband Chris, her nieces Kimberly Sanders and Kristen Pfeiffer and nephew Jeffrey Ruoss. She also leaves behind her longtime friend and "sister" Liz Ballman.

Services: Friends are invited to calling hours from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. John Vianney High School, 1311 S. Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO. A special moment to honor, reflect and remember Nancy will take place at 3:30.

Memorial donations can be made to St. John Vianney High School to the Nikita Alexander Thompson Memorial Scholarship Fund.