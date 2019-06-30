Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Hall Johnston. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnston, Nancy Hall Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Gale Buck F. Johnston, Jr; loving daughter of the late Emily Hensley Shartel; dear sister of the late Andrew Hall III and mother of the late Houston Polk Johnston, Nancy Hall Johnston passed away on June 19, 2019. Nancy is survived by her son Gale F. Johnston, III; daughters Emily J. Martens (Dwight) and Miriam Mimi J. Vangel (Dave); grandchildren Steven (Dawn) and David Martens, Adam (Angie) and Emily Emmie Vangel and great-grandchildren Benjamin and Hannah Martens. Nancy graduated from Mary Institute and attended Chevy Chase Junior College in Maryland. Upon her return to St. Louis, she was very active in the St Louis area as Chairwoman for the 1968 Junior League Debutante Ball, Co-Chair of Zoofari in 1973, Vice-President of the St Louis Zoo Association Board and editor of the 1973 Zudus magazine. She was a board member for the St. Louis Symphony Society, Women's Division; the Campbell House Museum, the Charless Home and the Humane Society of Missouri. Nancy served as Chairwoman for Mary Institute Alumni 1972 Annual Giving, St. Louis County United Fund Residential Drive and was a Docent at the St. Louis Science Museum. Nancy was a volunteer for the Red Cross Gray Ladies, Barnes Hospital Emergency Room and gift shop, Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge (President St. Louis Chapter), the Republican Governor's Conference 1974, KETC Channel 9 and was a Ladue Garden Club officer. As an International Committee Member for the Boy Scouts of America, Buck & Nancy traveled the world for many International Conferences and Jamborees in Chile, Costa Rico, Ethiopia, Japan, Peru, Columbia, Thailand, etc. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society of Missouri would be appreciated. Private services were held at Sandy Creek Cemetery, Hillsboro, MO. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





