|
|
Weidlich, Nancy I.
(nee Eime) Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert L. Weidlich; loving mother of Vicki (Michael) McGriff and Troy (Valerie) Weidlich; adoring grandmother of Logan; cherished great-grandmother of Ayden and Channler; dear sister of Jack (the late Gloria) Eime and the late George (Gloria) and Robert (surviving Wanda) Winter, Virginia (Bud) Taylor and Dorothy (Mel) Blank; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, September 18, 4-8 p.m. then on Thursday at St. Lucas UCC (11735 Denny Rd. 63126) from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment at St. Lucas UCC Cemetery. Memorials to St. Lucas UCC or Siteman Cancer Center appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019