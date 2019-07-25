Blanton, Nancy Jane (Tate) 83, of Staunton, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Nancy was born in Forest City, North Carolina on December 31, 1935 and attended Cool Springs High School in Forest City. She obtained her Associates Degree from Limestone College in Gaffney, SC., married her high school sweetheart, Frederick E. Blanton, Sr., and together raised three children. Nancy developed a successful career as a commodities trader and lived many years in St. Louis, MO before retiring to Staunton. Surviving family members include a son, Frederick E. Blanton, Jr., also formerly of St. Louis. Services: A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel in Staunton. Burial will follow immediately in Thornrose Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. Condolences may be sent to the Blanton Family at 200 Federal Street, Staunton VA 24401, or online at www.henryfuneralhome.net. Flowers are requested through Nancy's local favorite Honey Bee's Florist at (540) 887-1221.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019