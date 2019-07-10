|
Christisen, Nancy Jane (nee McClelland) Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Chris, Heather and Rocky Christisen; adoring grandmother of Alexis (Nic) Forte, Brendan, Jack and Maxwell; dear sister of Sandy Kavadas, Pam (David) Schaefer and the late Karen Skaggs; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, July 12 from 5-9 p.m., then on Saturday, July 13 at St. John U.C.C. (332 Old Sulphur Spring Rd., 63021) from 9 a.m. un til service time at 10 a.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to International Mesothelioma Program appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 10, 2019