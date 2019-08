Benes, Nancy K.

(nee Lock), 58, died August 9, 2019. Wife of Philip and mother of David and Victoria. Nancy's career in education included teaching in the Francis Howell District, Grace Christian School in Maryland Heights, and she retired as the middle school principal at Living Word Christian School, O'Fallon, MO.

Services: Services at 11:00 am on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Quincy, Illinois. Details at www.hansenspear.com. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.