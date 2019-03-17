|
|
Sackbauer, Nancy L. (nee Schatzman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Mar. 13, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Philip M. Bud Sackbauer; loving mother of the late Marian Beall and the late Lee Sackbauer; dear sister of the late Jeanne Allen; dear sister-inlaw of George Allen and Fred P. Bob Sackbauer, Jr. Dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Nancy was a long-time member of Mary Queen of Peace Church. She lived at 3 Elm Ave. in Glendale where the first Mass of Mary Queen of Peace parish was celebrated in 1922. She was a long-time member of the St. Francis de Sales Assoc. Memorial donations to the St. Francis de Sales Assoc. or the . Services: Memorial Mass, Sat., March 23, 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Body donated to St. Louis University Medical School. www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019