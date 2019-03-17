St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Sackbauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Sackbauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy L. Sackbauer Obituary
Sackbauer, Nancy L. (nee Schatzman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wed., Mar. 13, 2019. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Philip M. Bud Sackbauer; loving mother of the late Marian Beall and the late Lee Sackbauer; dear sister of the late Jeanne Allen; dear sister-inlaw of George Allen and Fred P. Bob Sackbauer, Jr. Dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Nancy was a long-time member of Mary Queen of Peace Church. She lived at 3 Elm Ave. in Glendale where the first Mass of Mary Queen of Peace parish was celebrated in 1922. She was a long-time member of the St. Francis de Sales Assoc. Memorial donations to the St. Francis de Sales Assoc. or the . Services: Memorial Mass, Sat., March 23, 10:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Body donated to St. Louis University Medical School. www.boppchapel.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now