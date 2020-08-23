1/1
Nancy Lee Jones
Jones, Nancy Ann

(nee Bosche) passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to James J. Jones, Sr. Dear mother of James (Debra Montoya) Jones, Jr., Kathleen Goding, Deanna Jones, and Michael T. Jones. Dear grandmother of Scott Goding, Claire (Dan) Myers, and Grace Goding. Dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral services private. Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Lakes Humane Society, Reeds Spring, MO or to The Make-A-Wish Foundation. www.boppchapel.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
