Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lorenz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorenz, Nancy (nee May) of Lighthouse Point, Florida and longtime resident of St. Louis, Missouri, was born November 18, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Gilbert Gib and Estelle (nee Grupe) May and died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 75 years and 5 months. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Gary Lorenz of Lighthouse Point, Florida and longtime resident of St. Louis, Missouri (Married November 2, 1962); her daughters, Lisa (husband, Trent) Toone of St. Louis, Missouri, and Erica (husband, Jason) Hughes of St. Louis, Missouri; her grandchildren, Olivia and Eric Toone, Gary, Ava and Alex Hughes, all of St. Louis, Missouri. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Litzsinger of St. Louis, Missouri as well as her brother, Bill (wife, Sandy) May of Cedar Hill, Missouri along with many other relatives and friends. Devoted wife, mother, and friend to all. Nancy excelled in everything she did in life. She was a faithful servant to God and her family. She loved hosting vacations and parties at their homes. Nancy was humble, graceful and stylish. She enjoyed decorating, shopping and driving fast cars. She was an avid competitor and a true athlete. Family was most important to Nancy. She left a legacy of love that her girls and grandchildren will sustain. Nancy was a gift and will be missed by all. Services: Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 South Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO 63122, with Luncheon and Fellowship to follow at Sunset Country Club, 9555 South Geyer Road, St. Louis, MO 63127. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association at

Lorenz, Nancy (nee May) of Lighthouse Point, Florida and longtime resident of St. Louis, Missouri, was born November 18, 1943 in Chicago, Illinois to Gilbert Gib and Estelle (nee Grupe) May and died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the age of 75 years and 5 months. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of fifty-seven years, Gary Lorenz of Lighthouse Point, Florida and longtime resident of St. Louis, Missouri (Married November 2, 1962); her daughters, Lisa (husband, Trent) Toone of St. Louis, Missouri, and Erica (husband, Jason) Hughes of St. Louis, Missouri; her grandchildren, Olivia and Eric Toone, Gary, Ava and Alex Hughes, all of St. Louis, Missouri. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Litzsinger of St. Louis, Missouri as well as her brother, Bill (wife, Sandy) May of Cedar Hill, Missouri along with many other relatives and friends. Devoted wife, mother, and friend to all. Nancy excelled in everything she did in life. She was a faithful servant to God and her family. She loved hosting vacations and parties at their homes. Nancy was humble, graceful and stylish. She enjoyed decorating, shopping and driving fast cars. She was an avid competitor and a true athlete. Family was most important to Nancy. She left a legacy of love that her girls and grandchildren will sustain. Nancy was a gift and will be missed by all. Services: Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 505 South Kirkwood Road, St. Louis, MO 63122, with Luncheon and Fellowship to follow at Sunset Country Club, 9555 South Geyer Road, St. Louis, MO 63127. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association at www.alsa.org , St. Louis Arc at www.slarc.org , or . Arrangements through Chapel Hill Mortuary where family and friends may share stories, photos and condolences at www.stlfuneral.com as well as https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/nancylorenz Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations