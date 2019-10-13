Peske, Nancy Louise

(nee: Street) of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Cherished daughter of the late James and Sylvia Street; devoted mother of Derek (Cindy) Peske, Patricia (Ronald) Ludwig and Bryan (Robyn) Peske; loving grandmother of Elise (Joshua) White, Brenden Ludwig, Ryan Peske, Maranda Peske and Aaron Peske, treasured great-grandmother of Nathan White; dear sister of Frances (Carl) Nielson, the late James Street Jr., and the late William Street. Nancy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her beloved terrier, Taco.

Nancy was committed to her career as a Senior Tax Advisor at HR Block for nearly thirty years. She would love to watch Andy Griffith and snack on Nutella and chocolate shakes.

Nancy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Nancy's honor to the Humane Society of St. Louis.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 19th, from 12-2 p.m. Service will follow at 2:00, all at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, Missouri.