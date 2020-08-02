1/
Nancy M. Oldenburg
{ "" }
Oldenburg, Nancy M.

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, July 27, 2020. Beloved sister of John Oldenburg Jr., Mary (Joe) Seidel and Linda Crowley. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Nancy spent 30 years as a Special Education teacher, most of which was at the Special School District-a career, she dearly loved. She also loved reading, travel, biking and hiking.

Services: A Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on August 11, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ronald McDonald House appreciated. Private interment. A KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY SERVICE




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
