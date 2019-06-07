Ahrens, Nancy Marie Ahrens, Nancy Marie (nee Banden a/k/a Baudentistel), went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 5, 2019, and per her wishes her body was donated to Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Beloved wife of the late George Walter Ahrens; Loving mother and mother-in-law of George (Maria), Kathie Goeddel, Tim, Tom, (Maggi), and the late Ted (Patty). Treasured grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband George, son Ted Ahrens, parents Joseph and Marie Banden and brother Joseph Banden. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friends of Kids with Cancer, 16 Sunnen Drive, Suite 161, St. Louis, MO 63143. Services: A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday June 7, 2019, 10 am, at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9740 Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63128.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 7, 2019