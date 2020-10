Gonos Wirick (Mocker), Nancy Marie

Nancy Marie Gonos Wirick (formerly Mocker) died 9/24/20, in Ft. Myers, FL. Born 2/10/40 in St. Louis to Michael & Minnie Gonos. Married to Don Mocker from 1960 until his passing in 2000. Survived by husband John Wirick; children Karen (Arne) Schou, Terry (Julie) Mocker, Linda (Gary) Jones, Jim (Laura) Mocker, David (Kim) Mocker and Diane (Mike) Arena; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; siblings, sister-in-law & stepchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Donald Mocker and son, Daniel Mocker. Memorial mass to be celebrated at St. Clare of Assisi in Ellisville, MO on Friday 10/23/20 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society requested.