McClellan, Nancy Marion Damron died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in Dallas, TX surrounded by her family after complications from dementia. She was 76 years old. Nancy was born August 27, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to the late James and Eloise Damron. She and her brother, the late Richard L. Damron, were their parents joy. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Bancroft McClellan, III, sweet mother to Christie Scardino and Cynthia Buckley and cherished grandmother to Trey and Blake Scardino, and James and Charlotte Buckley as well as endearing mother-in-law to Frank Scardino and Drew Buckley. She worked at Green Trails School for over 30 years as a teacher and administrator. Services: Services will be held graveside at Lake Charles Park Cemetery, 7775 St. Charles Rock Rd., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. Donations made to in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019