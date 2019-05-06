Rice, Nancy Neu age 86 and a 43-year resident of Fenton, MO, died May 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born January 31, 1933, to William C. and Anna Neu, she grew up in Chicago. She worked at McKesson Corporation in Chicago for many years, and at the Social Security Administration in the St. Louis area. Nancy was a lifelong faithful Chicago Cubs fan that believed that real women love baseball and smart women love the Cubs. She was married for over 33 years to her late husband, William K. Rice, Sr., who preceded her in death in 1997. She will be missed by her loving family, including sons William K. Rice, Jr. of Winnetka, IL; Bart (Meredith) Rice of Marana, AZ; and Robert Rice of Lee's Summit, MO; and daughter Ruth (Gene) Patterson of Mt. Laurel, NJ, as well as her brother William C. (Gloria) Neu, Jr. of Addison, IL. Nancy was dearly loved by her 5 grand- children, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Nancy wanted to thank all of her kind neighbors and friends and especially her very dear friends, Debbie and Fred Tichy, for their help and support for so many years. Nancy's best friend, her beloved Yorkie, Princess, is now living with Debbie and Fred. Services: Visitation and funeral services will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, Affton, MO. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. and funeral services will be on Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Park, 10180 Gravois Road, Affton, MO following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Trinity United Methodist Church of St. Louis or the Humane Society of Missouri. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019