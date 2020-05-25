Kistler, Nancy R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved mother of Chelsey (Zachary Brodburn) Butts and Courtney Chestnut; loving grandmother of Calista Inez Brodburn, Noah Chestnut and Lexingtyn R. Chestnut; dear daughter of Alice Faye and the late Wesley Kistler; dear sister of Paul David (Ruth Ann) and Douglas Eugnee Kistler; dear aunt of Erin Nicole Kistler, Sarah Michelle Kistler and Megan McConnell; dear friend of Eric Butts (the loving father of Chelsey and Courtney); our dear aunt, great aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Miss Kistler was the deputy city counciler for the City of St. Louis and was employed for 30 years by the city. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Thursday May 28, 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Dress For Success Midwest, 3000 Little Hills Expressway, Suite 101, St. Charles, MO 63301. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.