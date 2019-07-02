St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Nancy Rose Schlueter

Schlueter, Nancy Rose (nee Skinker) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Schlueter, Jr. Loving mother of Karen Schlueter and Tom (Kathy) Schlueter, and grandmother (Domi) to Megan, Emily, and Claire Schlueter. Sister of the late Martha Skinker. Services: Visitation Saturday July 6th, 10am until time of Memorial Mass beginning at 11am at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Church, 1575 N. Woodlawn Ave., Warson Woods MO. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delta Gamma or the St. Vincent de Paul Society - Ste. Genevieve Du Bois. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 2, 2019
