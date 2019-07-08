Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ruell Remley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Remley, Nancy Ruell Nancy entered this world into the loving arms of her parents, Hilda and Merrill, on April 21st, 1932 in South Haven, Michigan. She married Richard Remley, and they raised their daughters Nicky (German), Karen (Onufer), Janice (Wade), Susie (Beckerle) and Betsy (Lenger). Megan, Stephanie, Morgan, Lindsey, Kathleen, Emily, Christine, Jennifer, Adrienne, Samantha, Elizabeth, Katy, Andrew, Danny, Becca and Meg have all felt the loving embrace of being a Remley grandchild. That circle now expands to nine great-grandchildren with another on the way. After a fall and brief ICU stay, she sadly passed away July 1, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in the company of her five daughters. She entered back into the arms of her parents, Dick, her husband, and her sisters, Janice and Kathleen. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is in a circle of love and caring. Services: There will be services for the immediate family and a Celebration of Life Open House to be scheduled at a later date to include Nancy's large and loving circle of family and friends. Please read the full obituary at

