Weinreich, Nancy S. died peacefully surrounded by family on July 21, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife of Steven Weinreich for 52 years; dear mother and mother-in-law of the late David S. Weinreich and Jill S.Weinreich (Andrea Luppi); dear grandmother of Marco Luppi; dear sister and sister-in-law of Robert Schneider (Jason Halle); dear sister-in-law of Vicki Sharp (David) and the late Sheree Dachman; dear aunt, cousin and special friend to many. Nancy was cherished and loved by all who knew her, a pillar of strength and positivity in her community. We will always love Nancy, and we will remember her with fondness and try to live our lives to honor her. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff at BJC Hospice and Evelyn's House for their compassionate care. Services: Memorial service Thursday, July 25th, 11:00 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road at Ballas. Visitation Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m.Memorial contributions preferred to the Miriam Foundation, NCJW St. Louis, Congregation Shaare Emeth or Evelyn's House. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE

