Sobo, Nancy 'Nancy J' (Pohle)

age 86, of King County, WA, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept 4th, 2020. Born on April 24th, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, she is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Viola (Wohlstadter) Pohle of St. Louis, MO, brothers Robert and Harold Pohle and late husband, William Thomas Sobo, all of St. Louis, MO.

She loved gardening and living life to its fullest, traveling to places such as Tahiti, Mexico, Italy and Spain. Nancy loved laughter and life, living happily independent until mid-Aug 2020.

Survivors include her three children, Thomas David Sobo and Joni Lynn (Sobo) Des Marias of Washington State, Jeanne Janice (Sobo) Fernandez of Washington State, currently in China, and grandson, Matthew (Mateo) Fernandez of Spain, currently in China.

Services: A private virtual memorial service will be held on Oct 3rd at 2:30 p.m. through Zoom conferencing. For those interested in attending and receiving an e-invite, please message jeannejsobo@outlook.com. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Nancy during her final days. Please sign Nancy's guestbook on legacy.com.