1/
Nancy "Nancy J" (Pohle) Sobo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sobo, Nancy 'Nancy J' (Pohle)

age 86, of King County, WA, formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept 4th, 2020. Born on April 24th, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, she is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Viola (Wohlstadter) Pohle of St. Louis, MO, brothers Robert and Harold Pohle and late husband, William Thomas Sobo, all of St. Louis, MO.

She loved gardening and living life to its fullest, traveling to places such as Tahiti, Mexico, Italy and Spain. Nancy loved laughter and life, living happily independent until mid-Aug 2020.

Survivors include her three children, Thomas David Sobo and Joni Lynn (Sobo) Des Marias of Washington State, Jeanne Janice (Sobo) Fernandez of Washington State, currently in China, and grandson, Matthew (Mateo) Fernandez of Spain, currently in China.

Services: A private virtual memorial service will be held on Oct 3rd at 2:30 p.m. through Zoom conferencing. For those interested in attending and receiving an e-invite, please message jeannejsobo@outlook.com. The family wishes to thank those who have extended emotional support for Nancy during her final days. Please sign Nancy's guestbook on legacy.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved