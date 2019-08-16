St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Nancy V. YAncey

Yancey, Nancy V.

(nee Hixson), Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wallis Yancey; loving mother of Daniel (Robyn) Yancey and Mary (Alan) Yancey-Wheat; adoring grandmother of Daniel H. (fiancee Audrey), Andrew and Katherine (fiance Joshua Pauls) Yancey and Lydia Wheat; cherished great-grandmother of Elliott Wheat; dear sister of the late Peter (surviving Anne) Hixson; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151

Gravois on Saturday, August 24 from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
