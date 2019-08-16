|
Yancey, Nancy V.
(nee Hixson), Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wallis Yancey; loving mother of Daniel (Robyn) Yancey and Mary (Alan) Yancey-Wheat; adoring grandmother of Daniel H. (fiancee Audrey), Andrew and Katherine (fiance Joshua Pauls) Yancey and Lydia Wheat; cherished great-grandmother of Elliott Wheat; dear sister of the late Peter (surviving Anne) Hixson; our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151
Gravois on Saturday, August 24 from 3-5 p.m. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019