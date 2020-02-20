Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Nannette Gentile D.C.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gentile, D.C., Sister Nannette St. Louis native, Sr. Nannette was a 1951 graduate of Laboure High School and entered the Daughters of Charity in December 1951. First serving as an elementary teacher in Illinois, then at St. Vincent Grade School, Perryville, Mo., Sister earned her BA in history and education from Marillac College, Normandy, Mo. She studied French at the University of Montreal, Canada, then returned to Marillac College to teach French until 1973. Sister earned her MA in French and her Doctorate in Spanish from Saint Louis University. Serving as seminary directress, she also taught French and Spanish to seminarians at St. Mary's Seminary, Perryville (1973-1979). Sister served a year in San Antonio, Texas, then returned to the St. Louis area to serve as the provincial formation councillor and provincial assistant. In 1989, Sr. Nannete was named provincial of the Daughters' former West Central Province and served in that role for nine years. In 1998, she was missioned to Austin, Texas, where she served on the education and organizational development team at Seton Medical Center. In 2000, Sisters was named VP of mission at Seton Medical Center; then as Senior VP of mission for the Seton Family of Hospitals. Sister completed her ministry in Austin in 2011 and returned to the St. Louis area to minister as local community superior for the Daughters at The Sarah Community. Sr. Nannette is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister Dr. Kathleen Sheridan (Dr. Edward Sheridan) of Estero, Fla.; by her sister Patricia Hurst (David Hurst) of St. Louis; her niece Tracey Allen (Steve Bass); her nephew Paul Hurst (Kristie Hurst); grandnieces, Annie (Allen) Morman (Brian Morman), Emma Allen, Madison Hurst, and Molli Hurst; and grandnephew Nicholas Hurst; extended family members; and her Sisters in Community. Donations in Sister's memory may be made to the Daughters of Charity, 4330 Olive Street, St. Louis, Mo., 63108. Services: Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Fri., Feb. 21, 2020, at The Sarah Community Marian Chapel, 12284 DePaul Dr., Bridgeton, Mo. (Visitation 3:30 p.m.; Sharing of Memories 5 p.m.; Mass 5:30 p.m.). Burial Sat., Feb. 22, 9 a.m. at Marillac Cemetery, 7800 Natural Bridge Rd., (turn onto East Drive and follow road into cemetery), Normandy, Mo.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close