Lasky, Naomi "Sis"

Our beloved Mother, born February 15, 1921, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on March 1, 2020. She was 99 and a lifelong resident of Ladue and Clayton.

Sis was the loving daughter of Sam and Bess Brown, sister of Albert and Harlin Brown, and was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Manuel Lasky. She is survived by her adoring daughters Suzanne Lasky (Guy) Rohling, Terry (Alan) Levine, and Jane Lasky plus 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many other loving family members.

She graduated from Washington University, where she met her husband, with a degree in Psychology, and volunteered for many years with the Miriam Home for Children.

Services: Funeral service Wednesday, March 4, 1:00 p.m. at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery, 8430 Gravois Road followed by a reception and celebration of her wonderful life. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

