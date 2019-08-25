St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Naomi S. White

Naomi S. White Obituary

White, Naomi S.

(nee Dees) Friday August 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Gerald (Joan) White, Renee (Christopher) Welch, Jennifer (Max) Kovalsky and Craig White; loving grandmother of Mariah, Tye, Emma Celeste, Margaret, Erin, Anna, Alexandra, Vera, Mary Grace and Sarah Michelle; dear sister of Velma Pierson, Lura Bergmann, Jack (Carol) and Nancy Dees; dear aunt and friend.

Mrs. White was a member of the USO, the Red Hat Society, Navy Mothers and a lifelong champion of St. Louis history and culture.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday September 7, 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m.. Memorials to Missouri Botanical Garden appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
