White, Naomi S.
(nee Dees) Friday August 16, 2019. Beloved mother of Gerald (Joan) White, Renee (Christopher) Welch, Jennifer (Max) Kovalsky and Craig White; loving grandmother of Mariah, Tye, Emma Celeste, Margaret, Erin, Anna, Alexandra, Vera, Mary Grace and Sarah Michelle; dear sister of Velma Pierson, Lura Bergmann, Jack (Carol) and Nancy Dees; dear aunt and friend.
Mrs. White was a member of the USO, the Red Hat Society, Navy Mothers and a lifelong champion of St. Louis history and culture.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday September 7, 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m.. Memorials to Missouri Botanical Garden appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019