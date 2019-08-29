Narvel "John" Murrell

Service Information
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO
63134
(314)-426-6000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1424 S. First Capitol Dr
St. Charles, MO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1424 S. First Capitol Dr
St. Charles, MO
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Florissant, MO
Obituary
Murrell, Narvel "John"

91, of St. Charles, formerly of Berkeley, Tues., Aug. 27, 2019, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Murrell (nee Gallagher); dear father of Mary (Mike) Waller, Patricia (Jeff) Waller and Kevin Murrell (fiancéee, Molly O'Neill); dearest grandfather of Melissa (Mike) House, Nicholas Waller, Timothy (Autumn) Waller, Christopher (Chantel) Waller, Daniel (Brittany) Waller, Brittany (Kurt) Myler, Emily Waller, Keara Murrell and Reina Murrell; cherished great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of the late Gerald (Judy) Walls; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Aug. 30, 5-8 p.m. and at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 S. First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, Saturday, 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial follows at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant. More details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
