Murrell, Narvel "John"

91, of St. Charles, formerly of Berkeley, Tues., Aug. 27, 2019, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church.

Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Murrell (nee Gallagher); dear father of Mary (Mike) Waller, Patricia (Jeff) Waller and Kevin Murrell (fiancéee, Molly O'Neill); dearest grandfather of Melissa (Mike) House, Nicholas Waller, Timothy (Autumn) Waller, Christopher (Chantel) Waller, Daniel (Brittany) Waller, Brittany (Kurt) Myler, Emily Waller, Keara Murrell and Reina Murrell; cherished great-grandfather of 16; dear brother of the late Gerald (Judy) Walls; dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Friday, Aug. 30, 5-8 p.m. and at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 S. First Capitol Dr., St. Charles, Saturday, 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial follows at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant. More details at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com