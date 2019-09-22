Kauffman, Natalie Rose

Sept. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Alvin Lee Kauffman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Brad Alan Kaufmann (Elizabeth "Liz"); Dear sister and sister-in-law of Evelynne Dinsfriend (late Bernard) and the late Ruth Reuben; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Graveside service Monday Sept 23, 12:30 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery 9125 Ladue Rd. 63124. Memorial Contributions preferred to 4207 Lindell Blvd. St Louis, MO 63108 or Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE