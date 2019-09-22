Natalie Rose Kauffman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Natalie Rose Kauffman.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery
9125 Ladue Rd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kauffman, Natalie Rose

Sept. 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Alvin Lee Kauffman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Brad Alan Kaufmann (Elizabeth "Liz"); Dear sister and sister-in-law of Evelynne Dinsfriend (late Bernard) and the late Ruth Reuben; dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Graveside service Monday Sept 23, 12:30 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery 9125 Ladue Rd. 63124. Memorial Contributions preferred to 4207 Lindell Blvd. St Louis, MO 63108 or Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.