Henry, Natalie Suzanne
Went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of Thomas Sr. and Katherine Henry; loving sister of Gina (Timothy) Juch and Thomas Jr. (Jennifer) Henry, Susan (Daniel) Wingenbach and Jonathan
(Christina) Henry; dearest aunt of 13; dear great-aunt of 4; dear niece, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to Bible Baptist Church Maplewood. Visitation Wednesday 5:30-8:30p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020