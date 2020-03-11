St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Henry, Natalie Suzanne

Went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. Beloved daughter of Thomas Sr. and Katherine Henry; loving sister of Gina (Timothy) Juch and Thomas Jr. (Jennifer) Henry, Susan (Daniel) Wingenbach and Jonathan

(Christina) Henry; dearest aunt of 13; dear great-aunt of 4; dear niece, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 12, 11 a.m. Interment Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be to Bible Baptist Church Maplewood. Visitation Wednesday 5:30-8:30p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
