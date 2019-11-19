Natalie Weinberg Klamen

  • "I am sorry to learn of your loss. HaMakom Yenachem Etchem..."
    - David Schwartz
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Klamen, Natalie Weinberg

November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Klamen; dear mother and mother-in-law of Martin Klamen (Naomi), Stuart Klamen and Sheila Akerman (Neil); loving grandmother of Rebecca Klamen, Rachel Klamen, Jacob Akerman and Emma Akerman; beloved sister and sister-in-law of the late Paul Weinberg (Florence); loving sister-in-law of Hadassah Klamen; dear cousin, aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, November 19 at 11 a.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard. Funeral service 11:30 a.m. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2019
