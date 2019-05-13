Goldstein, Nathan May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Wiesner Goldstein for 32 years, and the late Charlotte Snitzer Goldstein; dear father of Carla (Dr. Scott) Schaeffer, Terry Lazier and Daniel Hettenhausen; loving grandfather of Samuel and Charles Schaeffer; beloved brother of the late Manuel Goldstein, Lester (Sarah) Goldstein, Irvin (Helen) Goldstein and Estelle (Irv) Diamond. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Graveside service Monday, May 13, 2:30 p.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Contributions in his memory may be made to Missouri, 1002 Hi-Pointe Place, Suite 100, St. Louis, MO, 63117 or to the St. Louis Men's Group Against Cancer, 12951 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63141. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 13, 2019