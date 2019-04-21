St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
O'Reilly, Nathaniel Michael Ulmer 33, on Sunday April 14, 2019. Loving son of Karen Ulmer O'Reilly and grandson of the late David (Virginia) Ulmer. Brother of Alex O'Reilly. Nathan anticipated graduating from UMSL in May and expected to begin his legal education in August at Emory University School of Law, aspiring to become a corporate attorney. Nathan is also survived by his father Ronald O'Reilly and grandparents Charles (Audrey) O'Reilly. Services: Visitation Wednesday April 24, 3-7pm at Bopp Chapel. Contributions preferred to Gateway Golden Retriever Rescue, American Parkinson Disease Association, or the US Soccer Foundation. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
