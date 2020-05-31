Nathaniel Wood Olk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olk, Nathaniel Wood Nathaniel Wood Olk; passed away May 21, 2020 in Denver, Colorado; age 38; son of Wendy Olk and Joseph Olk (Mary); devoted brother to Hillary Dutcher (Scott) and Molly Olk; step brother to Jacob and Johnny Huber; uncle of Charlie, Alex and Lizzie Dutcher; dear love of Kelly Hughes; Nate was a true environmentalist, both professionally and in his love of nature; he was a free spirit who had and made many friends wherever his steps and travels took him. Services in St. Louis and Colorado celebrating Nate's life will be held at a future date. The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to 4Ocean, Waterwheel Foundation, or to a charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved