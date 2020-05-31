Olk, Nathaniel Wood Nathaniel Wood Olk; passed away May 21, 2020 in Denver, Colorado; age 38; son of Wendy Olk and Joseph Olk (Mary); devoted brother to Hillary Dutcher (Scott) and Molly Olk; step brother to Jacob and Johnny Huber; uncle of Charlie, Alex and Lizzie Dutcher; dear love of Kelly Hughes; Nate was a true environmentalist, both professionally and in his love of nature; he was a free spirit who had and made many friends wherever his steps and travels took him. Services in St. Louis and Colorado celebrating Nate's life will be held at a future date. The family wishes any memorial contributions be made to 4Ocean, Waterwheel Foundation, or to a charity of choice.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.