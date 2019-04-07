Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal B. Dowling Sr.. View Sign

Dowling, Neal B. Sr. St. Louis, MO native Neal B. Dowling, Sr., passed away peacefully at age 89 years, 11 months on March 27, 2019 in New Hope, MN. He was born on April 26, 1929, earned an Electrical Engineering degree from Missouri School of Mines, and served as an Army 1st Lieutenant in the Korean War . He went on to have a successful career as an engineer and salesman, became an avid golfer with seven holes-in-one, and was well known by many friends and family throughout the country for his witty, wonderful sense of humor. Neal was preceded in death by his parents Hugh M. and Theresa L. Dowling; siblings Donald Dowling, Eileen Dierker, Mary Mayer, and Hugh Dowling; and loving wife of 43 years Betty Jane Dowling. He is survived by his son Neal (Laura) Dowling, Jr.; daughters Theresa (Darrell) Paul, Eileen (Jerry) Peterson, and Mary (Shane Pederson) Dowling; grandchildren Julia (Brad) Tunis, Sarah Dowling, Catherine Paul, Harrison Paul, Meghan Peterson, Daniel Peterson, and Grace Pederson; greatgranddaughter Zoey Tunis; and beloved companion of 17 years Nancy Hartmann and her family of St. Louis, MO. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we hope his Irish eyes will continue to smile down upon us all. As he wished, there will be no memorial service, and he will be returned to St. Louis to rest beside his fellow soldiers at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

