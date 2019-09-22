Baltz, Neal G.

Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away September 2, 2019, off of Santa Cruz Island in California aboard the vessel Conception. He was beside his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Beitzinger. Together, they were enjoying one of their many passions, scuba diving.

Neal was born July 30, 1977 in Belleville, Illinois. Neal attended Millstadt Consolidated School, followed by Belleville West High School. He obtained an engineering degree from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a masters in electrical engineering from The University of Texas at Austin.

Shortly after moving to Austin, Texas, in 1999, Neal perfected his skills as a divemaster while working on liveaboard dive boats for extended periods in the Bahamas and British Virgin Islands, and later aboard the M/V Fling in Freeport, Texas. His experience on the water allowed him to become a boat captain after obtaining his Merchant Mariner Credential from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2009.

Neal continued his professional career as an engineer after moving to Phoenix, Arizona, in 2009, where he met Patricia. Over his life, Neal's free spirit provided him countless adventures through all 50 states and numerous countries around the globe. With an endless desire for knowledge, Neal took on a multitude of hobbies including photography, astronomy, physics, chemistry, and anything and everything nature-related. He founded a scholarship after studying wine making at Yavapai College in Clarkdale, Arizona. He ran marathons and spoke Spanish, while also having a passion for hiking, snow skiing, skydiving, camping at national parks, fishing and animal rescue. Neal, in his own words, was a 'student of life.'

Neal is survived by his grandmother Betty Baltz, mother Candy Baltz, father John Baltz, two brothers Jacob Baltz and Eric Baltz, sister-in-law Diane Baltz, a niece and two nephews, extended family and friends around the world, and dog Luna.

Services: The family is holding a private service at a later date. Please honor Neal's spirit by planning your own new adventure with your family and friends or by picking up a new hobby. In memory of Neal Baltz, donations may be made to The Neal Baltz Memorial Scholarship-Yavapai College Foundation (www.Yc.edu/baltz); Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary Foundation (www.marinesanctuary.org/sanctuary/flower-garden-banks); Maricopa Audubon Society (www.maricopaaudubon.org); or Central Arizona Animal Rescue (www.caaronline.org). The Baltz family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all people involved in the ongoing recovery efforts, as well as for the support and condolences received during this time of loss.