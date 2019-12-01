Van Baerle, Neal

Age 63, of Prescott and Scottsdale Arizona died unexpectedly on November 9. Neal was born and raised in the Chicago Metro area and graduated from New Trier East High School. As a child he was drawn to objects with wheels; toy trucks, tricycles, bicycles, and later street and motocross motorcycles. He graduated from Yavapai Community College and earned an Aerospace Engineer degree from Arizona State University. He worked most of his engineering career for McDonald Douglas and Boeing. Neal loved Prescott and said it was where he felt most at home. He was motorcycling with friends on the dirt trails outside Prescott when he died of an unexpected heart attack. Often described as the nicest guy, he will be truly missed by all his friends and family.

Proceeded in death by his father Edward, mother Betty, and brother Kirk. Survived by his sisters Julie and Susan, brother-in-law Robin Russell, his nephew Jeremy Barton, niece-in-law Krista Roston and girlfriend Karen Morgan.

