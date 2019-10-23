|
Taddeucci, Ned S.
baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Monday, October 21, 2019.
Beloved husband of Gail Taddeucci (nee Kellogg) and the late Janet Taddeucci (nee Jungers). Loving father of Kimberly (Steve) Packard and Tricia Taddeucci. Step-father of Kirk (Toni) Mitchell, Kelly (Greg) Kudrna, and Casey Mitchell. Grandfather of Andrew, Matthew, Jackson, and Hadley. Step-grandfather of Jacob, Randy, and Connor. Step great-grandfather of Leanna. Brother of Nelda Teaney. Beloved brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Ned peacefully passed away at the age of 79 surrounded by the people he loved after a long battle with Alzheimer's. This destructive disease took many things from our father, but it never destroyed his essence. His love of making people laugh and his love of family were two parts of Ned that remained until the very end.
Ned lived his life with integrity by steadfastly adhering to simple truths. He had a fondness for sharing these truths with the people he loved and guided.
Ned believed that blood is thicker than water. He treasured his relationships with family. Ned was the proud, youngest son of Italian immigrants from Bagni di Lucca, Italy, growing up in the Catholic faith in St. Cronan's Parish. Ned was fortunate to have two great loves in his life. In 1963 he married Janet Jungers with whom he raised two daughters. Janet passed away in 2000. In 2005, Ned married Gail Kellogg, with whom he shared the rest of his life. Ned was also fond of reminding his children, "Don't forget where you come from." Ned loved this city and his Italian Heritage. He was a member of the Fratelanza Club and participated in a local bocce league on the Hill for years. He represented St. Louis in our Sister City Program. Ned loved this city and spent a lifetime working to make it a place other people cherished as much as he did. Another of Ned's favorite sayings was "If you want to soar like an eagle, you can't hoot with the owls." Ned soared with the eagles from the time he took his first job selling newspapers as a young boy on the corner of Kingshighway and Manchester. He worked his way through St. Louis University, graduating with a degree in Economics and Political Science. He joined the National Guard and was later deployed as Army active service. Ned's career path then led to a job as a purchasing agent for Depaul Hospital; from there he moved into purchasing for St. Louis County government. One of Ned's other favorite sayings was "Money doesn't grow on trees." His penchant for fiscal responsibility and accountability while running a tight ship, were two things that propelled Ned's career. From County purchasing, he then stepped into his role as Assistant to the County Executive, earning himself the title as the County's, "Number 2 Man; the Italian Connection." Ned served in this role for 10 years before moving to Emerson Electric as Public Affairs Director. He was then appointed President of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association, where he served for 8 years. He ended his career with a position as Director of Bi-state Government Relations for the Barnes Jewish Christian System.
Ned signed all of his birthday cards to his grandkids with the reminder, "Keep your powder dry." Although, his grandchildren do not have to worry about keeping gun-powder dry during battle, they hear their Papa loud and clear. Go ahead kids; take on your opposition, but stay alert, be careful and be always be prepared for anything.
Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, Ellisville, Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.