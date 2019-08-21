Neil Richard VanDermeulen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil Richard VanDermeulen.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

VanDermeulen, Neil Richard

86, of Imperial, passed away on August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years of Maryann (nee Felss); loving father of Neil Jr. (Jill) and Sue (Chris) Dillon; dear grandfather of Victoria "Tori", John "Jack", and James Vandermeulen, and Sean and Annie Dillon. Brother of the late Harry (Jean), Carol (the late Harold), the late Lois (late Steve) Popeluk and Ronald (Lois). Retiree of Defense Mapping Agency (now NGA), member of Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and 92nd Armored Field Artillery BN, 3rd Infantry Division. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Lutheran Church.

Services: Visitation Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home–South County. Funeral Friday, Aug. 23 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with visitation at church from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., 737 Barracksview Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. For more information, http://www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.