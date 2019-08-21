VanDermeulen, Neil Richard

86, of Imperial, passed away on August 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years of Maryann (nee Felss); loving father of Neil Jr. (Jill) and Sue (Chris) Dillon; dear grandfather of Victoria "Tori", John "Jack", and James Vandermeulen, and Sean and Annie Dillon. Brother of the late Harry (Jean), Carol (the late Harold), the late Lois (late Steve) Popeluk and Ronald (Lois). Retiree of Defense Mapping Agency (now NGA), member of Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and 92nd Armored Field Artillery BN, 3rd Infantry Division. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Peace Lutheran Church.

Services: Visitation Thursday, Aug. 22, 4-8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home–South County. Funeral Friday, Aug. 23 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church with visitation at church from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., 737 Barracksview Rd. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. For more information, http://www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com