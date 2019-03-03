|
|
Wamser, Nell Marie (nee Kaltenbaeck), age 101, Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Frank Wamser; loving mother of Eileen (Russell) Klein and the late Edwin Wamser; loving grandmother of Bruce Klein, Edwin Wamser, Bob Klein and Kay Wamser; dearest great-grandmother of 4; dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, March 5 at 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Stray Rescue. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019