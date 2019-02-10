Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie Ann Knox. View Sign

Knox, Nellie Ann The daughter of Arthur and Velma Knox, Nellie was born December 16, 1932, in McGehee, AR. She completed her primary and secondary education in St. Louis, MO, at Cole School in 1948 and Washington Technical High School (with honors) in 1952, respectively. She went on to complete training in 1958 at The Muriel School of Business, where she specialized in accounting and business administration. Over the course of a 30-year career with the federal government, she worked in the areas of accounting, finance and procurement, and her service was recognized with several awards and commendations. A longtime resident of the Central West End and faithful member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Nellie was known as one of the congregation's prayer warriors, and served in a number of roles including president of the Mother's Board and member of Senior Mission, Women of Grace, Noon Day Bible Study, and Sunday School Class #9. She enjoyed bible study, romance novels, westerns, and crossword puzzles, and was devoted to her family and friends. She helped raise her nephew, Isiaah Crawford, and one of the great joys of her life was traveling to Tacoma, WA, in 2016 for his inauguration as president of the University of Puget Sound. Nellie Knox departed this life on February 6, 2019, at Delmar Gardens of Creve Coeur. She is preceded in death by her sister, Arthurine Knox Crawford, and her brother, Carl Dean Knox. In addition to her nephew Isiaah and his spouse, Kent Korneisel, she leaves to cherish her memory a number of cousins, including Stephanie Walker O'Neal of Kansas City, MO, Phyllis Ann Joy of Oakland, CA, Ezer Shalom of Seattle, WA, and Margaret and Isom Comer of Compton, CA; a dear friend to whom she referred as her adopted nephew, Robert Palermo of Des Peres, MO; her very close friends Irma Holman and Christine Clay of St. Louis, MO; dedicated caretaker Brenetta Wesson of St. Louis, MO; the entire Jerusalem M.B. Church family; and a host of friends. Services: Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 9:50 a.m. and a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5596 Ridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63112. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, 3900 Mt. Olive Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125.

Knox, Nellie Ann The daughter of Arthur and Velma Knox, Nellie was born December 16, 1932, in McGehee, AR. She completed her primary and secondary education in St. Louis, MO, at Cole School in 1948 and Washington Technical High School (with honors) in 1952, respectively. She went on to complete training in 1958 at The Muriel School of Business, where she specialized in accounting and business administration. Over the course of a 30-year career with the federal government, she worked in the areas of accounting, finance and procurement, and her service was recognized with several awards and commendations. A longtime resident of the Central West End and faithful member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Nellie was known as one of the congregation's prayer warriors, and served in a number of roles including president of the Mother's Board and member of Senior Mission, Women of Grace, Noon Day Bible Study, and Sunday School Class #9. She enjoyed bible study, romance novels, westerns, and crossword puzzles, and was devoted to her family and friends. She helped raise her nephew, Isiaah Crawford, and one of the great joys of her life was traveling to Tacoma, WA, in 2016 for his inauguration as president of the University of Puget Sound. Nellie Knox departed this life on February 6, 2019, at Delmar Gardens of Creve Coeur. She is preceded in death by her sister, Arthurine Knox Crawford, and her brother, Carl Dean Knox. In addition to her nephew Isiaah and his spouse, Kent Korneisel, she leaves to cherish her memory a number of cousins, including Stephanie Walker O'Neal of Kansas City, MO, Phyllis Ann Joy of Oakland, CA, Ezer Shalom of Seattle, WA, and Margaret and Isom Comer of Compton, CA; a dear friend to whom she referred as her adopted nephew, Robert Palermo of Des Peres, MO; her very close friends Irma Holman and Christine Clay of St. Louis, MO; dedicated caretaker Brenetta Wesson of St. Louis, MO; the entire Jerusalem M.B. Church family; and a host of friends. Services: Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 9:50 a.m. and a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5596 Ridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63112. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery, 3900 Mt. Olive Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close