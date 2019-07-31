St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Vonder Haar, Nellie M. (nee Rapp) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Vonder Haar; loving mother of Dorothy Tanurchis, Robert Vonder Haar, Diane Dee (Tom) Blassie, Alan (Lee) Vonder Haar and Debbie (Greg) Sobeck. Dear grandmother, greatgrandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, August 1, 4-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Mark Catholic Church (4200 Ripa Ave., 63125) Friday, August 2, 12 noon. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Hospice, 1630 Des Peres Rd., Ste. 305, 63131 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 31, 2019
