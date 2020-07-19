Cook, Nellie O.

(nee Avery), passed away, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Loving wife of the late Charles Cook. Beloved mother of Linda (John) Saxton. Grandmother of Erica (Michael) Nesbitt and Valerie (Justin) Spreadborough. Great grandmother of Brennan. Sister of Fannie Adele Suerig. Sister in law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Liberty Cemetery, Steelville, MO. 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's onine guestbook at Schrader.com.