Quirk, Nellie B.

(nee Thomas), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 20, 2020. Her husband, John J. Quirk and her beloved daughter, Pamela J. Quirk, preceded her in death. Nellie was born June 24, 1927 to the late Ethel Atkins (Earl) Baughman and Henry Thomas. She was the oldest and beloved sister to the late Rosa Lee (Bill) Bachtel (nee Baughman) and the late John E. (Judy) Baughman. Nellie was known and cherished as Aunt Nellie to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great niece and nephew. She was a beloved cousin. Nellie was a dear friend to many and touched the lives of those who met her. Private service. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Easter Seals, Catholic Charities, or the Humane Society.