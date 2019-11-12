|
Baker, Newell
on Sun., Nov. 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Janine Baker (nee Schulenburg); dear father of Chip (Paula) Baker and Andy (Laurie) Baker; dear grandfather of Brian Baker, Kelli (Mike) Bramell, Nick (Brenda) Baker and Evan Baker; dear great-grandfather of Emrie and Greyson Bramell; dear uncle of Ken (Krista) Baker. Dear friend to many.
Newell was born February 25, 1926, in St. Louis, the third son of Kenneth C. and Evadne A. Baker. He graduated from Webster Groves High School in June 1944, and then immediately enlisted in the Navy, serving as a radio operator in the Pacific Theater. In 1946, Newell enrolled in Washington University, where he became a proud member of Beta Theta Pi. He was also lucky enough to meet at Washington University a pretty co-ed named Janine Schulenburg. Newell graduated from Washington University in 1950, and Newell and Janine married on Ground Hog's Day the following year.
After a brief stint selling toilet paper in Kansas City, Newell returned to St. Louis in 1952 to begin working for J.D. Streett & Co., initially as a gas station manager. Newell worked his way up through the ranks of J.D. Streett, eventually becoming president in the 1970's, a position he held until 2003. Newell was deeply involved with the business of independent gasoline marketers; he was president of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers Association from 1974-1976 and won the Distinguished Marketer Award in 1989.
Newell was an avid and successful golfer. He won the club championship at Algonquin Golf Club six times, including twice after he lost a leg below the knee in a golf cart accident in 1970. In 1965, he won the St. Louis District Golf Association Champion of Champion's tournament, and in 1967, he won the St. Louis District championship. Newell's passion for golf led to his involvement in the Evans Scholars Foundation (which provides college scholarships to golf caddies) and the presidency of Algonquin Golf Club 1972.
Newell was also extremely proud of his public service as Mayor of Frontenac from 1991-1998.
Services: Memorial service will be Wed., Nov. 13, 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, 100 E. Adams Ave., 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019