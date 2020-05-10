Schneider, Monsignor Nicholas Aloys Peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after complications from COVID-19 virus. He was 89 and is survived by his brother Bill Schneider, 16 nieces and nephews, 35 great nieces and nephews, and 23 great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Nicholas Aloys and Mary Barbara (Uhrig) Schneider; his sisters Barbara Ann (Schneider) Venker; Claire Zoe (Schneider) Lakey; Franceen de Lourdes (Schneider) Hoyt; niece Elizabeth Claire (Hoyt) Bartlett, and great niece Melissa Marie Venker. Monsignor Schneider was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 14, 1930, ordained on March 17, 1956, and named Monsignor by Pope Paul VI on February 24, 1977. He served the Archdiocese of St. Louis in many ways, including as a rural and associate pastor; prison chaplain; executive secretary of the Archdiocesan Commissions on Sacred Liturgy, Music and Art; lecturer for Pope Paul VI Catechetical Institute; and as pastor of All Saints-University City, Our Lady of Providence and St. Monica. He was known for his dedication to both his church and family. An accomplished and respected author and liturgist, he wrote highly regarded biographies of three renowned cardinals, numerous books and ecclesiastical articles. Monsignor Schneider touched countless lives. All who knew him appreciated his compassion, boundless generosity, and his non-judgmental acceptance of others. "Uncle Nick" will be greatly missed by all his family. Holidays and family get-togethers will never be the same. Services: Private Mass on May 12 at 11:00 a.m. (live stream at stmonicastl.org). Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Mass and reception at St. Monica's will be announced at a later time. Donations in Monsignor's name may be made to St. Monica or Most Holy Trinity churches.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.