Nicholas Aloys Schneider
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schneider, Monsignor Nicholas Aloys Peacefully entered eternal life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 after complications from COVID-19 virus. He was 89 and is survived by his brother Bill Schneider, 16 nieces and nephews, 35 great nieces and nephews, and 23 great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Nicholas Aloys and Mary Barbara (Uhrig) Schneider; his sisters Barbara Ann (Schneider) Venker; Claire Zoe (Schneider) Lakey; Franceen de Lourdes (Schneider) Hoyt; niece Elizabeth Claire (Hoyt) Bartlett, and great niece Melissa Marie Venker. Monsignor Schneider was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 14, 1930, ordained on March 17, 1956, and named Monsignor by Pope Paul VI on February 24, 1977. He served the Archdiocese of St. Louis in many ways, including as a rural and associate pastor; prison chaplain; executive secretary of the Archdiocesan Commissions on Sacred Liturgy, Music and Art; lecturer for Pope Paul VI Catechetical Institute; and as pastor of All Saints-University City, Our Lady of Providence and St. Monica. He was known for his dedication to both his church and family. An accomplished and respected author and liturgist, he wrote highly regarded biographies of three renowned cardinals, numerous books and ecclesiastical articles. Monsignor Schneider touched countless lives. All who knew him appreciated his compassion, boundless generosity, and his non-judgmental acceptance of others. "Uncle Nick" will be greatly missed by all his family. Holidays and family get-togethers will never be the same. Services: Private Mass on May 12 at 11:00 a.m. (live stream at stmonicastl.org). Private burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial Mass and reception at St. Monica's will be announced at a later time. Donations in Monsignor's name may be made to St. Monica or Most Holy Trinity churches.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
St. Monica’s
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Burial
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
When I was in high school i started attending Mass at St. Monica. Monsignor lead a great parish.
Maureen
May 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Monsignor Schneider's death. His sister, Claire, was a classmate of mine at St. Pius V Grade School. They were a fine family
Dorothy Menetre
Classmate
May 10, 2020
Monsignor's zeal to help others apparently hastened his entrance into Heaven. He was one of my heroes in life, and I pray will remain my intercessor.
David Wilmot
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved