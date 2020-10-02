1/
Nicholas Anthony Barbieri
Barbieri, Nicholas Anthony

40, of Brooksville, Florida passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Nick was a devoted husband to Miranda for 16 years and the best father to Hayden, Logan, Bianca, Stefan and Gideon. Beloved son to Larry & Nora, brother to Stacey, Craig and Brian.

There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family. He will always be remembered for his generous spirit, infectious laugh and vibrant personality.

As one of Jehovah's Witnesses, Nick firmly believed in the resurrection hope.

"You will call, and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands." -Job 14:15

Everyone who knew him eagerly await that day, but especially his family. Till paradise.

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2020.
